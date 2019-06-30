Despite a practice crash heavily damaging his car, Pedro Antunes was able to compete leg one of PZM 76th Rally Poland, thanks to the generosity of both teams and fans of the FIA European Rally Championship.

FPAK Team Portugal ERC’s contender for FIA ERC3 Junior Championship honours was on the back foot before the rally began, after rolling his Pirelli-equipped Peugeot 208 R2 on the Talty shakedown test on Friday morning.



But a mixture of rival teams that also run the same car and even an ERC superfan came to the rescue, sourcing replacement parts for Antunes to keep him in the rally.



“Some parts are from other teams, some of them we have in our truck, and the bonnet is from a Polish guy that managed to get it from a normal car, a road car!” said Antunes after leg one.



With his car still sporting plenty of tape, it was a far from straightforward return to action for Antunes, who completed the final stage with his replacement windscreen smashed after the spare bonnet flew up on a road section. The car had also filled with dust earlier in the day due to a gap in the door panel.



“The car is still not as straight as I want but I tried to fight, tried to push has hard as I can but the times are not coming.



“Maybe because I’m not used to these narrow and fast roads but in Latvia I was able do some good times. Here I can’t, so I don’t know.”



Antunes is ninth in ERC3 Junior heading into leg two, though has ACCR Czech Rally Team’s Erik Cais only 2.9s behind him in P10.

The post Spare parts from ERC fans and teams keep Antunes in the show appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.