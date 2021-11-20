Nil Solans’ push for a top-six finish on the deciding round of the 2021 FIA European Rally Championship is over after the Spaniard crashed his Hyundai i20 R5 on the penultimate stage of Rally Islas Canarias.

Driving for Team MRF Tyres, Solans was 9.4s behind Iván Ares starting SS16 but completed the test with significant damage to the front and rear of his car.



“We touched something outside and broke the rear wheel, after that we hit a barrier,” Solans said after he finished the run 1m46s slower than stage pacesetter and rally leader Alexey Lukyanuk.



Following rapid repairs, Solans and co-driver Marc Martí – who were joint fastest with Lukyanuk and Alexey Arnautov on SS14 – have been able to head to the final stage of the event, which is due to get underway at 15h39 local time.



Photo:Neil Cole/ERC Radio

