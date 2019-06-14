Sports Racing Technologies on top in battle to be top ERC team

Sports Racing Technologies will start PZM 76th Rally Poland later this month leading the FIA European Rally Championship for Teams.

The Latvian squad, headed by Pole Łukasz Habaj, is seven points ahead of Saintéloc Junior Team with Germany-based Toksport WRT four points behind its French rivals in third position.



Rally Team Spain is fourth, Peugeot Rally Academy fifth, FPAK Portugal Team ERC sixth and ACCR Czech Rally Team seventh. Defending champion ADAC Opel Rallye Junior Team is eighth with Estonian Autosport Junior Team and Citroën Rally Team completing the top 10 after three rounds.

