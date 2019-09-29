Stage eight not great for Hungarian ERC drivers

Hungarian FIA European Rally Championship drivers Tibor Érdi Jr and Norbert Herczig endured a stage eight to forget on the Cyprus Rally this morning.

Érdi Jr went off the road and filled his ŠKODA Fabia R5’s radiator with mud, while Herczig was delayed when he damaged the front-left corner of his Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 on the same run, completing the morning loop in rear-wheel drive.



“We go to a small river and the radiator is too much [full of] mud and the car temperature is higher,” said Érdi Jr, the double ERC2 champion. “We save the motor on eco mode, we slowly go. The last stage was fully in safety mode but the guys can fix the problem in service.”



MOL Racing Team driver Herczig, a four-time winner of his national championship and a podium finisher in Cyprus last season, said: “In the middle of the stage we went a little bit in one tree with the front-left wheel and the driveshaft came out of the gearbox and we didn’t have four-wheel drive. We don’t want this trouble but it’s part of the sport. We are happy to be at service.”



With three stages of the 2019 Cyprus Rally remaining, Herczig is P11 with Érdi Jr slipping to P15.

