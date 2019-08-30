Stajf’s bad luck strikes again in ERC

Vojtěch Štajf’s bad luck on Barum Czech Rally Zlín continued when he retired from his home round of the FIA European Rally Championship for the third year running.

After a car fire in 2017 and a crash in 2018,Štajf’s bid to finish the event ended on the final stage following an accident in the Racing 21-prepared Volkswagen Polo GTI R5, which is co-driven by Veronika Havelková.



“The luck left us in the final stage and we didn’t finish,” said Štajf.

