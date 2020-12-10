Solans, 28, impressed on his ERC and Rally Islas Canarias debut last month by winning four stages.



He was leading the all-asphalt event when a double puncture wrecked his hopes of victory in the Škoda Fabia Rally2 he was sharing with co-driver Xavi Moreno.



“We know that on the Tarmac we are quite fast and we proved it last year on Rally Spain with the Volkswagen,” Solans said. “On Rally Islas Canarias it was my second opportunity with a great car to be in a good rally.



“We have to find new options for the next year, maybe it could be great to be in the European championship, but we still don’t know. But we have no support right now and we need it of course. This sport is quite difficult [to get support].”