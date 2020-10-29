Featuring a standout line-up of 33 top-of-the-range Rally2 cars, the Rally Hungary entry list is topped by current title pacesetter Alexey Lukyanuk, followed by Oliver Solberg, Grégoire Munster, Craig Breen, World Rally Championship event winners Andreas Mikkelsen and Mads Østberg, Polish champion Miko Marczyk, Emil Lindholm, reigning ERC3 Junior champion Efrén Llarena, Erik Cais and four-time national title winner Norbert Herczig.



Other top names in action include Simone Tempestini – fresh from capturing his fifth Romanian title – German hope Dominik Dinkel, Motorsport Ireland-backed Callum Devine, double ERC Junior champion Marijan Griebel, circuit racers turned ERC regulars Niki Mayr-Melnhof and Albert von Thurn und Taxis, 2018 ERC1 Junior champion Nikolay Gryazin, Yoann Bonato, Simon Wagner, newcomer Josh McErlean and a quintet of Hungarian starts including last year’s shock Rally Hungary winner Frigyes Turán.



Seven drivers will go for gold in ERC2 with home hero Tibor Érdi eyeing a trio of 2020 category wins. Andrea Mabellini heads the four-strong Abarth Rally Cup entry.



ERC3 can count on 11 entries with six of those – such as Ken Torn, Rallye Team Spain’s Pep Bassas and Belgian Amaury Molle – eligible for the Pirelli-supported ERC3 Junior Championship. Ola Jr Nore and Rachele Somaschini will give the Toksport-run Renault Clio Rally5 its ERC debut.



Hungary’s Adrienn Vogel makes her long-awaited return to ERC3 action following a strong showing on Rally di Roma Capitale in the summer.



See below for the full entry list:



Rally Hungary 2020 entry list V2