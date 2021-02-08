Norwegian FIA ERC3 Junior Championship contender Ola Jr Nore made a strong start to his 2021 season with a class victory on the Lynasprinten rally in his homeland last Saturday.

Having recently announced plans to drive a Renault Clio Rally4 for Toksport WRT on Pirelli tyres at European level in 2021, Nore was contesting the event in Norway to stay sharp during the winter months.



Co-driven by Jørgen Eriksen, Nore was fastest in class on all four stages in a hired Peugeot 208 R2.