Statement from Eurosport Events regarding ERC Rally Liepaja

The following is a statement from François Ribeiro, Head of Eurosport Events, promoter of the FIA European Rally Championship.

“Following the approach by WRC Promoter to Eurosport Events and RA Events regarding the possible inclusion of Rally Liepāja in the FIA World Rally Championship for 2020 as a joint event with FIA ERC in mid-August, we support the idea and would trust our local promoter to run such an event. Unprecedented times call for unprecedented measures and clearly we will do all we can to help the rally community and the FIA World Rally Championship through this difficult period, in a way which would protect ERC drivers and teams. The WRC is on a totally different organisational scale to the ERC, so there is not much time to raise incremental budgets and adapt the current format. Should RA Events be in position to cope with the WRC/ERC financial equation, I have no doubt we would find operational solutions with WRC Promoter and the Latvian organiser to put on such an event.”

François Ribeiro, Head of Eurosport Events, ERC Promoter

