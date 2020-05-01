ERC

Stay safe at home with ERC Evenings on Eurosport

Image credit: ERC

ByERC
2 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

-

Fans of the FIA European Rally Championship staying safe at home will be treated to ERC Evenings on Eurosport today (1 May) and tomorrow (2 May).

From 19h00 CET on both Friday and Saturday, Eurosport 2 is scheduled to broadcast the event review and ERC All Access programmes from selected rounds of the 2019 ERC season, which delivered dramatic action from start to finish and was decided on the very last stage of the year.

And here’s a reminder of some of the highlights to look out for on ERC Evenings on Eurosport:

Habaj takes breakthrough win in the Azores as Lukyanuk crashes with victory in sight

López beats Ingram on Rally Islas Canarias as ERC1 Junior drivers take centre stage

Solberg makes history as youngest ERC event winner with first place on Rally Liepāja

Mareš wins ERC1 Junior by 0.3s, Llarena takes ERC3 Junior crown on Barum Czech Rally Zlín

Al-Attyiah secures record-extending Cyprus Rally victory as Alonso lands ERC2 title

Ingram dethrones Lukyunak on dramatic final stage of Rally Hungary

Nucita comes out on top in Abarth Rally Cup

Saintéloc Junior Team wins FIA European Rally Championship for Teams in Hungary

Schedule refresher:
Friday 1 May (Eurosport 2):19h00-22h00 CET
Saturday 2 May (Eurosport 2):19h00-22h00 CET

ERC

#RaceAgainstCovid: ERC event-winning co-driver turns volunteer

YESTERDAY AT 04:00

The post Stay safe at home with ERC Evenings on Eurosport appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.

ERC

New date being sought for FIA ERC Rally Poland

YESTERDAY AT 13:00
ERC

From the ERC archives: Habaj on his breakthrough Azores victory

28/04/2020 AT 16:00
