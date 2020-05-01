Stay safe at home with ERC Evenings on Eurosport

-

Fans of the FIA European Rally Championship staying safe at home will be treated to ERC Evenings on Eurosport today (1 May) and tomorrow (2 May).

From 19h00 CET on both Friday and Saturday, Eurosport 2 is scheduled to broadcast the event review and ERC All Access programmes from selected rounds of the 2019 ERC season, which delivered dramatic action from start to finish and was decided on the very last stage of the year.



And here’s a reminder of some of the highlights to look out for on ERC Evenings on Eurosport:



Habaj takes breakthrough win in the Azores as Lukyanuk crashes with victory in sight



López beats Ingram on Rally Islas Canarias as ERC1 Junior drivers take centre stage



Solberg makes history as youngest ERC event winner with first place on Rally Liepāja



Mareš wins ERC1 Junior by 0.3s, Llarena takes ERC3 Junior crown on Barum Czech Rally Zlín



Al-Attyiah secures record-extending Cyprus Rally victory as Alonso lands ERC2 title



Ingram dethrones Lukyunak on dramatic final stage of Rally Hungary



Nucita comes out on top in Abarth Rally Cup



Saintéloc Junior Team wins FIA European Rally Championship for Teams in Hungary



Schedule refresher:

Friday 1 May (Eurosport 2):19h00-22h00 CET

Saturday 2 May (Eurosport 2):19h00-22h00 CET

