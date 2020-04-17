Stirling Moss “one of the greatest”, says ERC champion Ingram

Chris Ingram has described Sir Stirling Moss as “one of the greatest legends of motorsport” following his countryman’s passing earlier this week.

Ingram met fellow Briton Moss at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in 2014 and described him as a “lovely, lovely man”.



While Moss was best known as a circuit racer, he contested selected FIA European Rally Championship events in the 1950s. His sister Pat Moss, who later married Swedish great Erik Carlsson, won three ERC events outright.

