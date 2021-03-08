Ekaterina Stratieva is marking International Women's Day by launching her 2021 FIA European Rally Championship campaign.

A three-time winner of the ERC Ladies’ Trophy, Stratieva has secured continued support from long-term partner Petrol. And she hopes to begin her season on the Azores Rallye from May 6-8 in a Peugeot 208 R2, subject to final confirmation.



“With a smile I am pleased to confirm that I will be participating in the ERC again,” said the Bulgarian driver. “Times are hard all over the world but I have been able to continue with my long-term partner, Petrol, and I will continue to find other supporters. But it is clear I will be back in the ERC.”



All roads lead to Rome for Stratieva

Although Stratieva is still finalising her exact ERC schedule, an outing on Rally di Roma Capitale from July 23-25 is being targeted. “It is difficult to make exact plans but I am excited about Rally Roma di Capitale, because it will be something completely new,” said Stratieva, who will be co-driven by Georgi Avramov.



As Zlín prepares for the big 50, Stratieva aims for start number 12

While organisers of Barum Czech Rally Zlín are progressing their preparations for the scheduled fifth round of the ERC season, Ekaterina Stratieva is aiming to start the event for a 12thtime. After being given the freedom of the city of Zlín when she made her 10thstart in 2018, Stratieva can’t wait to make her return to the all-asphalt event, which is set to celebrate turning 50 from August 27-29 after the rally was not run in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “Barum Rally will be on my calendar,” said Stratieva. “But I have been an honorary citizen of the city of Zlín for several years and I will not forget to go home to all my fans. I expect it to be a very interesting competition considering it’s the anniversary edition.”



Stratieva hoping to keep it in the family

After the points she scored in ERC3 were crucial for the Saintéloc Junior Team in its successful quest to win the 2019 FIA European Rally Championship for Teams, Stratieva is hoping to continue her alliance with the front-running French outfit. “I hope they will lend me a hand, as in previous years, and accept me in their large family,” Stratieva said.



Oprea and Vogel onboard in ERC

Stratieva follows Cristiana Oprea and Adrienn Vogel by committing to the ERC in 2021. Oprea, from Romania will drive a 208 R2, while Hungarian Vogel will rely on Ford Fiesta Rally4 power.

ERC History made: ERC3 Junior champion Torn impresses on Rally3 world debut YESTERDAY AT 05:10

ERC ERC central to new Rally Sporting Pyramid from FIA YESTERDAY AT 19:47