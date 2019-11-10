Stratieva wins ERC Ladies’ Trophy after dramatic twist

The ERC Ladies’ Trophy title battle took a dramatic twist over the course of the morning, as points leader Nabila Tejpar’s run came to an abrupt end on SS10.

The British driver ran wide and hit a tree, rolling over as a result, although she and co-driver Hugo Magalhães were uninjured.



Bulgarian Stratieva therfore knew that a finish would secure a third ERC Ladies’ Trophy title, and she duly negotiated her way through the treacherous stages to secure the points she needed.

