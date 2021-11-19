Ekaterina Stratieva’s debut in a Rally4 car is “step by step going better” according to the three-time winner of the FIA European Rally Championship’s ERC Ladies’ Trophy.

Stratieva is competing in an Opel Corsa Rally4 on Rally Islas Canarias and is P10 in ERC3 after four stages.



“Step by step it’s going better but it’s very different with the style of driving because of the changing of the gears and the turbo,” Stratieva said. “But every stage it goes better and I enjoy.



“We didn’t make the best choice with the tyres. On the rear we go with the softer tyre and they were too hot for these conditions and it was a little more sliding. But we are here and it’s okay. I hope the second lap will be better because we learn some things and I want to grow up.”

