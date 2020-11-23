Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy’s ERC1 Junior contender will be a Rally Islas Canarias rookie when the event takes place from November 26-28.



Devine, who has impressed on the last two ERC rounds in Portugal and Hungary in this Hyundai i20 R5 he shares with co-driver James Fulton, is among the 27-strong list of drivers in Rally2 cars eligible for European championship points on the Tarmac contest.



He said: “There will be a lot of quick guys out there and it’s great to see because you want to be proving yourself against the best. If we can get a bit more consistency from the get-go then it will be really good. We’ll try to finish the year off on a bit of a high by getting to the end of the rally and to get as much experience as we can for next year.”