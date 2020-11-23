Callum Devine can’t wait to start Rally Islas Canarias because of the strong opposition he’ll face on the 2020 FIA European Rally Championship decider.
Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy’s ERC1 Junior contender will be a Rally Islas Canarias rookie when the event takes place from November 26-28.
Devine, who has impressed on the last two ERC rounds in Portugal and Hungary in this Hyundai i20 R5 he shares with co-driver James Fulton, is among the 27-strong list of drivers in Rally2 cars eligible for European championship points on the Tarmac contest.
He said: “There will be a lot of quick guys out there and it’s great to see because you want to be proving yourself against the best. If we can get a bit more consistency from the get-go then it will be really good. We’ll try to finish the year off on a bit of a high by getting to the end of the rally and to get as much experience as we can for next year.”
