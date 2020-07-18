-

Efrén Llarena is ready to make his FIA ERC1 Junior Championship debut on Rally di Roma Capitale from 24-26 July following a successful test recently.

Llarena steps up to ERC1 Junior as the reigning ERC3 and ERC3 Junior champion – and does so with the support of Spanish federation RFEDA through its Rallye Team Spain initiative.



“The feeling with my new Citroën C3 R5 is quite good,” said Llarena, who is co-driven by Sara Fernández. “We have an optimum set-up after the first test on Tarmac we did with the car. I was a bit worried at the beginning, but, finally, Sara and me adapted ourselves really well to a 4WD car with more power than the R2 car we drove in the last years.



“The Citroën is really easy to drive. I felt more and more comfortable during the test, increasing my confidence and speed. We are going to give 100 per cent of us in Rally di Roma Capitale. We know it's going to be difficult, I don't have already too much kilometres at the wheel of the Citroën C3 R5, but my adaptation process is going really well. I can drive the car exactly how I want, so the plan is to be as brave and fast as I can.”



Rallye Team Spain is also supporting Pep Bassas in ERC3 Junior, his prize for winning the Beca R2 Júnior title last season via a partnership between RFEDA and ERC promoter Eurosport Events. Llarena graduated to ERC3 Junior in 2018 after winning the Beca R2 Júnior crown in 2017.

The post Strong test allows Llarena to overcome ERC1 Junior worries appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.

