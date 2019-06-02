Success for Team OSCARO ERC Junior Loubet in Portugal

Pierre-Louis Loubet, who showed impressive pace for Team OSCARO on the opening rounds of this season’s FIA ERC1 Junior Championship, has taken a class victory on Rally de Portugal, which finished earlier today.

Loubet won the world championship’s second tier on the gravel event, one position ahead of 2015 ERC3 Junior champion Emil Bergkvist. Nikolay Gryazin, the 2018 ERC1 Junior title winner, placed fifth.



Meanwhile, the 2019 FIA European Rally Championship resumes on Rally Poland from 28-30 June.

