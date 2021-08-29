Round four of the FIA European Rally Championship concludes today (Sunday) with plenty of action and entertainment in store.





Halenkovice, which gets underway at 08h03, starts near a river, runs next to a motocross track and passes a sand quarry. Biskupice is close to the base of top team Kresta Racing, while Májová incorporates sections of several famous stages and is the rally’s longest at 25.43 kilometres.



LIVE STAGE COVERAGE REFRESHER

SS12:Májová (25.43kms) from 09h54 CET, Sunday August 29 on



SS15:Májová (25.43kms) from 14h33 CET, Sunday August 29 on



Day two highlights on Eurosport:22h00 CET, Sunday August 29



ERC Radio will be live throughout the day The deciding leg of the 50th Barum Czech Rally Zlín covers a slightly more sedate 83.74 kilometres than the first divided between three double-use stages run either side of service in Otrokovice.Halenkovice, which gets underway at 08h03, starts near a river, runs next to a motocross track and passes a sand quarry. Biskupice is close to the base of top team Kresta Racing, while Májová incorporates sections of several famous stages and is the rally’s longest at 25.43 kilometres.LIVE STAGE COVERAGE REFRESHERMájová (25.43kms) from 09h54 CET, Sunday August 29 on Facebook and YouTube Májová (25.43kms) from 14h33 CET, Sunday August 29 on Facebook and YouTube 22h00 CET, Sunday August 29

ERC Maior not thinking about ERC3 Junior win 7 HOURS AGO

ERC Rain a pain for ERC Abarth ace Polonski 7 HOURS AGO