The first of three visits to the 13.50-kilometre Erdőbénye test is up first on the deciding leg of Rally Hungary today (Sunday).
Located northwest of Nyíregyháza, the 13.50-kilometre stage is followed by the 10.85 kilometres of Fóny, which is also used three times during the day.
A single run through the Nyíregyháza-Városi city test, a 5.78-kilometre street stage, is next with double visits to Erdőbénye and Fóny providing the challenge in the afternoon after midday service in Nyíregyháza.
The finish is scheduled at 19h04 outside Nyíregyháza’s city hall. SS11 (Erdőbénye 2), SS13 (Erdőbénye 3) and the stopline of SS14 (Fóny 3) are live onFacebookandYouTube.
LIVE STAGE COVERAGE REFRESHER
SS11:Erdőbénye 2 (13.50kms) from 13h30 CET, Sunday October 24 onFacebook,YouTube
SS13:Erdőbénye 3 (13.50kms) from 16h21 CET, Sunday October 24 onFacebook,YouTube
SS14:Fóny 3 (10.85kms) stopline from 17h19 CET, Sunday October 24 onFacebook,YouTube
Leg two highlights:Eurosport, 22h00 CET, Sunday October 24 (check local listings for details)
A single run through the Nyíregyháza-Városi city test, a 5.78-kilometre street stage, is next with double visits to Erdőbénye and Fóny providing the challenge in the afternoon after midday service in Nyíregyháza.
The finish is scheduled at 19h04 outside Nyíregyháza’s city hall. SS11 (Erdőbénye 2), SS13 (Erdőbénye 3) and the stopline of SS14 (Fóny 3) are live onFacebookandYouTube.
LIVE STAGE COVERAGE REFRESHER
SS11:Erdőbénye 2 (13.50kms) from 13h30 CET, Sunday October 24 onFacebook,YouTube
SS13:Erdőbénye 3 (13.50kms) from 16h21 CET, Sunday October 24 onFacebook,YouTube
SS14:Fóny 3 (10.85kms) stopline from 17h19 CET, Sunday October 24 onFacebook,YouTube
Leg two highlights:Eurosport, 22h00 CET, Sunday October 24 (check local listings for details)
ERC
Csomós first to fly on ERC Rally Hungary’s deciding leg
The post Sunday on ERC Rally Hungary appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.
ERC
Rada rises in ERC Abarth Rally Cup
ERC
Soria leads Clio Trophy by Toksport WRT but Mabellini is on course for title joy