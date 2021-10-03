Rally Serras de Fafe e Felgueiras 2021 concludes today (Sunday) with eight stages run over two loops of four totalling 83.66 kilometres.





The following Montim stage from 10h40 runs in an opposite direction to when it was used on Portugal’s world championship counter earlier this year.



Measuring 13.99 kilometres in length, the legendary Lameirinha stage brings the morning and afternoon loops to a close with live coverage on



Titled Fafe on Rally de Portugal, Lameirinha is a big part of rallying folklore and comes complete with the famous Pedra Sentada jump that’s tackled after a short asphalt section.



The afternoon loop of stages begins with the rerun of Seixoso at 13h20 with Sta Quitéria and Montim following at 14h00 and 14h35 respectively.



Useful resources:

ClickHEREfor the leg two start order

ClickHEREfor the itinerary

ClickHEREfor live timing

Click

Click Centred around Fafe, the action is set to begin with Seixoso from 09h25 local time followed by Sta Quitéria, another narrower stage, at 10h05. Sta Quitéria ran to exactly the same format as part of the Vodafone Rally de Portugal route in May, albeit under the name of Falgueiras.The following Montim stage from 10h40 runs in an opposite direction to when it was used on Portugal’s world championship counter earlier this year.Measuring 13.99 kilometres in length, the legendary Lameirinha stage brings the morning and afternoon loops to a close with live coverage on Facebook and YouTube at 11h05 and 15h00 respectively.Titled Fafe on Rally de Portugal, Lameirinha is a big part of rallying folklore and comes complete with the famous Pedra Sentada jump that’s tackled after a short asphalt section.The afternoon loop of stages begins with the rerun of Seixoso at 13h20 with Sta Quitéria and Montim following at 14h00 and 14h35 respectively.Useful resources:Clickfor the leg two start orderClickfor the itineraryClickfor live timingClick HERE for how to watch liveClick HERE for how to listen to ERC Radio

ERC Llarena: ERC Fafe crash part of the game 5 HOURS AGO

ERC Fighting Sordo out of luck in ERC 7 HOURS AGO