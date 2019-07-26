Talaš battles to fourth in ERC Junior

Jan Talaš showed his fighting spirit to score his best finish to date in the FIA ERC3 Junior Championship on last week’s Rally di Roma Capitale.

The ACCR Czech Rally Team talent, co-driven by Ondřej Krajča, placed fourth in the Pirelli-supported category on his first appearance on the Italian event.



Afterwards, the Czech Junior and 2WD champion from 2018, said: “On the first day we had a problem with the rear suspension in the morning, a front-right puncture, a problem with the intercom and a very big problem with the clutch.



“We had a good second day and the time was better than the first day, but we had a small problem in the superstage with the driveshaft. It was a very hard weekend, but we have new experiences from this rally.”

