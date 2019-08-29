Talas fast but out of luck on home ERC Junior counter

Jan Talaš was fast but twice out of luck when the 2019 FIA ERC3 Junior Championship concluded on his home event, Barum Czech Rally Zlín on 18 Augusut.

The ACCR Czech Rally Team driver was forced to retire his Pirelli-equipped Peugeot 208 R2 from both legs due to electrical issues.



Partnered by stand-in co-driver Tomáš Šmíd, Talaš was nevertheless able to demonstrate an impressive turn of speed with a series of top-six stage times and was on course for a top-six finish when he first hit trouble on the opening afternoon.



“The stages were good, but very difficult and very slippery,” said the 2018 Czech Junior and 2WD champion.

