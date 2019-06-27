Talaš is back, Semerád out of ERC Rally Poland

Jan Talaš will return to the FIA ERC3 Junior Championship on PZM 76th Rally Poland – but Petr Semerád has been forced to pull his entry.

Talaš, the reigning Czech Junior and 2WD champion, didn’t include Rally Liepāja as one of his four scoring rounds, but returns to chase points in the Pirelli-supported category on what will be a rare start on gravel.



“It will be another brand-new rally for us, so the most important thing will be to gain experience and finish the rally,” said Talaš. “But for sure we will also try to push on some stages.”



Semerád, who turned 18 last month, had been due to join Talaš in the ACCR Czech Rally Team attack but a recent crash on a rally in his homeland has hit his budget to the extent he will be a non-starter in Poland.



Domink Brož, another Czech promise, joins compatriot Semerád on the sidelines for personal reasons.



PZM 76th Rally Poland is the fourth round of the 2019 FIA European Rally Championship and takes place from 28-30 July.

