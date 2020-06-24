ERC

Talented trio to appear on ERC The Stage tonight

Talented trio Callum Devine, Miko Marczyk and Amaury Molle will be appearing on ERC The Stage at 18h30 CET today.

The online talk show from FIA European Rally Championship promoter Eurosport Events,ERC The Stageis co-hosted by ERC Radio reporters Julian Porter and Chris Rawes.

This week’s guests are among a number of rising stars preparing for ERC action in 2020.

Devine is preparing for an ERC1 Junior programme in a Hyundai i20 R5 under the Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy banner. Polish champion Miko Marczyk is set to be one of his rivals in an ORLEN Team Škoda Fabia R5 Evo, while Molle will compete in the Pirelli-supported ERC3 Junior category driving a Peugeot 208 R2.

As well as hearing from Devine, Marczyk and Molle, tonight’s show will include a round-up of all the latest news from the ERC, while Rallye Team Spain’s Pep Bassas will be appearing as this week’s ERC Newcomer.

ERC The Stagewill be available at:
Facebook.com/FiaEuropeanRallyChampionship/
orYoutube.com/user/FIAERC

