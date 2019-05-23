Estonian Autosport Union-supported Gregor Jeets will follow father Raul Jeets by stepping up to the FIA European Rally Championship, having been inspired to take up the sport by compatriots Ott Tänak and Markko Märtin, who have both won at world level.

Jeets Sr was a regular on ERC events between 2015 and 2016 but his 18-year-old son has no knowledge of the European championship nor the opposition he’ll face in the Pirelli-supported ERC3 Junior category.



“It’s my debut in the ERC so it’s my first big event,” said Jeets, who is co-driven by the experienced Kuldar Sikk. “In fact, I have only done seven rallies and the two rallies I have done this year were winter rallies.



“Before rallying I did five years in karting in Estonia, Finland and Europe and I also did the world championship for one year. My father Raul Jeets did the ERC so rallying is in my family. Also when you have Ott Tänak and Markko Märtin coming from your country you realise everything is possible.”



Like Jeets, Ken Torn will also be supported by the Estonian Autosport Union when he makes his ERC3 Junior debut, also in a new-for-2019 Ford Fiesta R2T.



“I’ve not done this rally before but I think the stages will be similar to what we have in south Estonia,” said Torn. “My aim is to prepare well, to finish the rally and to enjoy the weekend. The new Fiesta is a very good R2 car, I enjoy it a lot and it’s a good step up from the previous Fiesta. I don’t know many of the drivers but I do know Jean-Baptiste Franceschi because we competed together in the world championship last season.”



Photo:Pirelli Motorsport Baltics

The post Tanak world success inspires Jeets to make ERC debut appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.