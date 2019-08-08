This is how the ŠKODA Fabia R5 of Jaromír Tarabus and Daniel Trunkát will look on next week’s Barum Czech Rally Zlín.

Podium finishers in the FIA European Rally Championship in the past, the Czech duo will be eligible for ERC points after securing priority status.



Tarabus and Trunkát finished seventh on Barum Czech Rally Zlín last season, while the third place they scored in 2013 represents their best finishing position on the event so far.



Barum Czech Rally Zlín takes place from 16-18 August.

The post Tarabus, Trunkat get new look for home ERC counter appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.