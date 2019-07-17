Tarmac return excites Czech ERC Junior Talaš

Jan Talaš can’t wait to make his Rally di Roma Capitale debut – because it signals the FIA ERC3 Junior Championship’s return to asphalt after two events on gravel.

With the bulk of his competitive outings taking place on Tarmac, the ACCR Czech Rally Team driver is far more adept on sealed surfaces.



“I am really looking forward to what is another new rally for me,” said Talaš, the Czech Junior and 2WD champion from 2019.“A lot of new experiences are waiting for me and we are returning to Tarmac, which is my favourite surface as all rallies in Czech Republic are done only on Tarmac.”



All ERC3 Junior drivers use Pirelli tyres as standard.

