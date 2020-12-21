Having overseen a Saintéloc driver winning the FIA European Rally Championship for the first time on Rally Islas Canarias last month, the team’s rally boss, Vincent Ducher, used the moment to praise the work of Jean-Baptiste Ley.

Ley is the ERC Co-ordinator for championship promoter Eurosport Events and worked tirelessly to help deliver a five-event season despite all the constraints and challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ducher, whose lead driver Alexey Lukyanuk, won the overall ERC title in 2020, said: “The second winner of the championship is Jean-Baptiste Ley from Eurosport Events because he worked like hell for keeping the championship alive.”

