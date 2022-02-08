Team Hyundai Portugal has strengthened its claim for glory on rounds of the FIA European Rally Championship in 2022 by adding defending national champion Ricardo Teodósio to its line-up.

With the ERC season-opening Rally Serras de Fafe – Felgueiras – Cabreira e Boticas and the 56th Azores Rallye counting for European and CPR (Campeonato Portugal de Ralis) points, Teodósio and new team-mate Bruno Magalhães are expected to be in the victory fight on both events.



Team Hyundai Portugal posted the following message on Facebook following today’s announcement: “Ricardo Teodósio joins Bruno Magalhães in a team full of ambition, experience and ready to win.”



While three-time Portuguese champion and multiple ERC event winner Magalhães has been Hyundai-powered since 2019, ex-circuit racer Teodósio is best known for his achievements behind the wheel of Škoda Fabias. And Teodósio’s addition to the Team Hyundai Portugal attack means the squad is back up to full strength after operating as a one-car effort in 2021.



Magalhães and Teodósio will be co-driven by Carlos Magalhães (no relation) and José Teixeira respectively. They will compete in Hyundai i20 N Rally2s.



Between them, Magalhães and Teodósio have amassed five Portuguese national championship titles with Teodósio beating Armindo Araújo to the 2022 crown by a single point as Magalhães placed third in the standings.



Rally Serras de Fafe – Felgueiras – Cabreira e Boticas takes places from March 11-13 with the 56th Azores Rallye following from March 25-27.

Ad

ERC ERC congratulates Deborah Mayer, new FIA Women in Motorsport Commission President YESTERDAY AT 05:04

ERC Kotarba reveals new look ahead of first ERC bid 06/02/2022 AT 08:18