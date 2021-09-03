Daniel Polášek admitted he found it hard to celebrate his highest finish so far in the FIA ERC3 Junior Championship following team-mate and countryman Erik Cais’ dramatic late exit from the overall lead of Barum Czech Rally Zlín.

Polášek, a leading finswimer turned rally driver, finished fourth in the Pirelli-supported category in a Ford Fiesta Rally4 run by Orsák Rallysport and entered under the Yacco ACCR Team banner.



“It was really, really tough but I’m a bit sad for my team-mate after the last stage although I am happy to be at the finish,” said Polášek. “I’ve got plenty of experience this weekend, a whole season in one rally and I’m really happy for this. I learned a lot and we are looking forward to the next competition.”



