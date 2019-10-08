Teams’ title tussle tightly poised in ERC

The battle to win the FIA European Rally Championship for Teams is set to go down to the wire when Rally Hungary brings the 2019 season to a close from 8-10 November.

After seven rounds, the Saintéloc Junior Team from France and Germany-based TOKSPORT WRT are level on 145 points with the ACCR Czech Rally Team I firmly in contention, just nine points behind.



