Teenage ERC1 Junior star Solberg leads Lukyanuk in Latvia

Talented teen Oliver Solberg claimed an early overall lead on his FIA ERC1 Junior Championship debut on Rally Liepāja, heading Alexey Lukyanuk after the first three stages.

The 17-year-old son of 2003 world champion Petter Solberg was 5.9 seconds faster than anyone else in SS1 in his Volkswagen Polo GTI R5, with fellow teen Mārtiņš Sesks in second place on his R5 debut in a ŠKODA Fabia.



Solberg increased his advantage to 8.9s by then also going fastest on SS2, before a half-spin in SS3 allowed stage winner Lukyanuk to close to within 3.8s as the Saintéloc Racing driver also moved past Sesks for second place.



Liepāja local Sesks, taking part in the first of two prize drives for winning the Pirelli-supported FIA ERC3 Junior Championship crown in 2018, ended the morning 4.4s behind Lukyanuk in third overall.



ERC1 Junior points leader Chris Ingram was third in front of Lukyanuk in SS1 but admitted that hitting a rock in SS2 dented his confidence. He is 8.8s behind Sesks and 8.9s in front of fifth-placed Hiroki Arai, with the Japanese driver enjoying a strong debut morning in his Citroën C3 R5.



Lithuanian driver Vaidotas Žala had taken fifth from Arai in SS2 on his ERC debut but suffered a puncture in SS3, going off the road and losing five minutes.



Łukasz Habaj, who led the ERC standings arriving in Latvia, is sixth overall for Sports Racing Technologies, just 2.5s ahead of Filip Mareš. Alexandros Tsouloftas is eighth with Eyvind Brynildsen only 2.8s behind him. Norbert Herczig moved into 10th place on SS3, 0.9s ahead of Marijan Griebel.



ERC Junior graduate and two-time Rally Liepāja winner Ralfs Sirmacis leads ERC2 in 12th overall, just 0.6s behind Griebel. His class advantage is over two minutes after Vtautas Švedas, Dimitry Feofanov and Sergey Remennik all hit trouble. Andrea Nucita leads the Abarth Rally Cup.



ERC3 Junior had three different stage winners and leaders in as many stages. Sindre Furuseth was ahead after SS1 before a puncture dropped him to fifth, but he finished the morning third, 6.6s behind leader Ken Torn. Furuseth’s fellow Norwegian Steve Røkland went from sixth to first in SS2 and then back down to 4th in SS3 behind Jean-Baptiste Franceschi. ERC Ladies’ Trophy leader Catie Munnings is 15th in ERC3.

