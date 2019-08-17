Eighteen-year-old Czech Petr Semerád reinforced his credentials as a star of the future with his first ERC3 stage win on Barum Czech Rally Zlín.

Semerád, who is making only his second career ERC start this weekend, starred on the 11.55-kilometre Semetín test, described by most of the field as a “crazy” stage.



But the youngster, whose older brother Martin competed in the FIA World Rally Championship in the past, fully embraced the challenge, beating Jean-Baptiste Franceschi to fastest time by 0.2s aboard his Pirelli-shod Opel ADAM R2.



“It’s amazing, I love this one. It’s so difficult and so different to every other stage I’ve ever driven in my life, but I love it. So many crests, so many flat out places, I love it,” said Semerád.



Semerád’s pace was reinforced by his result on the first pass of the same stage, in which he went second quickest, only 2.5s slower than category leader Efrén Llarena (Rallye Team Spain).

The post Teenage ERC3 Junior Semerad stars with first stage win appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.