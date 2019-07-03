Tejpar back in front in ERC Ladies’ Trophy

Nabila Tejpar reclaimed the lead of the ERC Ladies’ Trophy by finishing her first high-speed gravel event, last week’s PZM 76th Rally Poland.

The Briton focused on learning and building her limited experience, scoring points in the Pirelli-supported FIA ERC3 Junior Championship.



“It was difficult, I won’t lie,” said Tejpar. “It was the fastest event I’ve ever done and I was lacking confidence and experience. But I was building my confidence and getting a lot of experience by doing all the kilometres.



“It was not easy but I learned a lot and I was very happy to be at the finish, happy with the experience and that I was able to build my confidence over the weekend. I got some good points in ERC Junior and I’m quite happy where I finished.”

