Tejpar calls on experience of co-driver Magalhaes for ERC Ladies’ Trophy push

Nabila Tejpar will continue to build her experience in the FIA European Rally Championship backed up by newly-recruited co-driver Hugo Magalhães.

The Portuguese, for whom next week’s Barum Czech Rally Zlín will mark ERC start number 30, replaces Max Freeman alongside Tejpar for the all-asphalt event.



“Having Hugo alongside will help as he can bring his experience of the event and European roads to the team. He is extremely knowledgeable,” said Tejpar.



For Tejpar, meanwhile, Barum Czech Rally Zlín is the third ERC outing of her career following her second run on PZM 76th Rally Poland in late June. However, she has kept busy by appearing at selected demonstration events, including the Goodwood Festival of Speed and Eifel Rallye Festival.



“It feels like a very long time away from the championship but luckily I've not been out of the driver's seat for long since Poland,” said Briton Tejpar, who drove a Proton Iriz R5 at the German event. “The chance to drive the Proton was amazing, but I need to come back down to earth now and concentrate on the task ahead. Barum is certainly not going to be easy.”



Tejpar’s main focus in Czech Republic will be her pursuit of the ERC Ladies’ Trophy. With three events remaining, she trails compatriot Catie Munnings – the 2016 winner – by 11 points.



“I can't contest all the remaining rounds, so I need to score well to keep my ERC Ladies’ Trophy chances alive,” she said. “It’s not going to be easy, as I’m the most inexperienced of the contenders but that won't stop me trying for a win. I'm excited to see what happens.”

