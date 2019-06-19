Tejpar chooses ERC for high-speed gravel adventure

Nabila Tejpar will continue her bid for ERC Ladies’ Trophy glory on next week’s PZM 76th Rally Poland.

The Briton top-scored in the class on Rally Islas Canarias in early May but skipped the last round in Lativa due to her Peugeot Iberica Cup commitments.



However, 25-year-old Tejpar will return to the FIA European Rally Championship on the all-gravel Polish stages from 28-30 June in her Pump Technology-backed, Pirelli-equipped Peugeot 208 R2, and will chase ERC3 Junior points in the process.



“We had a bit of a nightmare in the Canaries as the 208 was incorrectly geared for the roads we were using,” said Tejpar. “But, to be honest, I still loved every minute of the ERC and I’m delighted to be able to come back again in Poland.”



She added: “I don’t have any previous experience [in Poland] but I know the gravel stages are ultra-fast so fortune will certainly favour the brave. I’ll have to try and balance a good pace against the need for some solid points.”

