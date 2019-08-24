Tejpar first lady again in ERC

Nabila Tejpar completed her Barum Czech Rally Zlín debut with more experience and the lead of the ERC Ladies’ Trophy following her last-gasp victory over 2015 winner Ekaterina Stratieva.

Tejpar took first place in class on the penultimate stage to score maximum points in the Peugeot 208 R2 she was sharing with new co-driver Hugo Magalhães.



“That has to be one of the toughest asphalt events I’ve ever done and there was huge pressure on me during the closing stages,” said Briton Tejpar.



“I never thought that I could take the win after being over 20 seconds away with just two stages to go. It’s been a great battle this weekend, but I didn’t make it easy for myself with a few mistakes. But I’m really pleased with how I managed to pull myself back from that and knuckle down to regain that lost time. It’s been a very rewarding weekend and the signs are looking good for the rest of the season.”



Despite not intending to mount a full ERC this season, after sampling the championship for the first time on Rally Islas Canarias back in May, when she initially moved to the top of the ERC Ladies' Trophy standings, Tejpar elected to shift her focus from the Peugeot Iberica Cup and British championship to the prestigious European series, which resumes on the Cyprus Rally next month.

