Tejpar ready for ERC Ladies’ Trophy bid

Nabila Tejpar reckons she’s as well prepared as possible for next week’s Rally Hungary, where she’ll attempt to beat former winner Ekaterina Stratieva to the ERC Ladies’ Trophy title.

Tejpar placed P11 in the RC4 category on Spain’s round of the world championship last weekend and now switches her focus back to the FIA European Rally Championship.



“I’m as ready as I’ll ever be for Hungary now,” said the Briton, who tops the ERC Ladies' Trophy ranking by 14 points. “Of course, it’s an important rally for the title but I feel a little more relaxed heading there after this weekend thanks to the feeling on the asphalt.



“Hungary will be a new rally for me but having confidence going into new events is important. I’m looking forward to seeing what it brings.”



Portuguese Hugo Magalhães will co-driver Tejpar on the Nyíregyháza-based event from 8-10 November.

