Nabila Tejpar, who challenged for last season’s ERC Ladies’ Trophy, will graduate to Rally2 machinery in 2020.

The 26-year-old Briton will return to her national championship to campaign a Proton Iriz R5.



And the ERC link doesn’t end there with Tejpar recruiting multiple event winner Hugo Magalhães to co-drive on four asphalt events.



“This really is a dream come true for me and I can’t thank all my backers and supporters for all their help in getting me this far,” said Tejpar. “Of course, this is a massive step up in my career and I don’t expect it to be easy by any means.”



While Tejpar's focus will be on events closer to home in 2020, the FIA European Rally Championship fires up with the Azores Rallye from 26-28 March.



Photo:Zero Understeer/Nabila Tejpar

The post Tejpar to use ERC experience for Rally2 step up appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.