Fresh from claiming his sixth Romanian title, Simone Tempestini delivered a coming-of-age performance in challenging weather conditions when the FIA European Rally Championship visited northern Portugal last weekend.

Second fastest on SS1, third quickest on SS2, SS3 and SS5, Tempestini then went fastest of all on SS6 to demote FIA World Rally Championship event winner Dani Sordo for third overall on Rally Serras de Fafe e Felgueiras.



Although an overshoot cost vital seconds on SS7, he was firmly in the podium fight on Saturday’s closing stage when a loose rock on the road broke the steering of his privateer Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo, forcing his exit and denying the ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory member and co-driver Sergiu Itu a shot at their first top-three finish in the European championship.

