Simone Tempestini returns to the FIA European Rally Championship in Hungary this week a four-time Romanian champion.

His latest title triumph follows his victory on last month’s TESS Rally Bresov, which marked his and co-driver Sergiu Itu’s fifth win out of six starts on home soil in 2019 in a Friulmotor-run Hyundai i20 R5.



Tempestini has made 15 starts at ERC level with his best result coming on Rally di Roma Capitale in 2017 when he placed fifth overall.



Photo:Hyundai Motorsport

The post Tempestini Hungary ERC-bound a four-time Romanian champion appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.