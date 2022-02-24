Simone Tempestini will launch his bid for FIA European Rally Championship success in the country of his birth this weekend.

The Romanian ace is contesting Rally Terra Valle del Tevere, a practice event in Italy, at the wheel of a Škoda Fabia Rally2 Evo run by Keane Motorsport and co-driven by Sergiu Itu.



His outing is a prelude to his upcoming ERC bid, which begins on Rally Serras de Fafe - Felgueiras - Cabreira e Boticas from March 11-13 and is swiftly followed by the Azores Rallye from March 25-27.



Tempestini’s return to Fafe next month is eagerly anticipated following his ERC coming-of-age performance when the event hosted the European championship for the first time last season.



Fresh from claiming his sixth Romanian title, Tempestini excelled in the tricky conditions. He was second fastest on SS1, third quickest on SS2, SS3 and SS5, before going fastest of all on SS6 to demote FIA World Rally Championship event winner Dani Sordo for third overall.



Although an overshoot cost vital seconds on SS7, he was firmly in the podium fight on leg one’s closing stage when a loose rock on the road broke the steering of his Škoda, forcing his exit and denying the ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory member and co-driver Itu a shot at their first top-three finish at European level.



Of his prospects for 2022, Tempestini said: “We will start our preparation for our 2022 campaign this weekend following some tests. After that we will have Fafe and Azores and then decide our full schedule, but six rallies are forecasted, including Poland and Roma, and we will still work to be able to do at least one more event.



“We have come back to our old friends and reliable partners at Keane Motorsport, he we won the JWRC with and our first two Romanian titles. We’d like to start from where we stopped last year, in Fafe, but with some more luck.”

