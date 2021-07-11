Simone Tempestini used last weekend’s Rally Liepāja to learn and score points in the FIA European Rally Championship.

The five-time Romanian champion, a member of the ERC-MICHELIN Talent Factory, was making his first appearance on the high-speed gravel event in a Rally2 car but overcame his lack of experience to complete the top 10 alongside co-driver Sergiu Itu.



“It’s a difficult rally for the first time with the Rally2 car,” said Tempestini. “For sure there are many things I have to see and experience and now we know we have the possibility to do better stuff with my driving, with my pacenotes and also with the set-up of the car. We tried to keep a good pace and keep everything under control to be at the end of the rally. It was a long weekend but it’s a nice rally with nice stages. We enjoyed it a lot and we learned new things.”

