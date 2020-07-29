Tempestini makes up for lost time with ERC1 Junior podium

-

Simone Tempestini only knew he’d be starting Rally di Roma Capitale on the Tuesday before it begun, but he showed great pace and determination to finish runner-up in ERC1 Junior and fifth overall on the all-asphalt event.

Delays finalising the budget to compete in Italy meant there was no opportunity to test on representative roads prior to the start.



However, the Romanian champion posted several top-five stage times and missed out on finishing fourth overall to Craig Breen by 1.3s.



“It was a nice rally and I am really happy I was able to start this rally,” said Tempestini. “Now I am happy we finish it without any problem. For us it was a good first day. I don’t know why I didn’t feel so good on the first two stages of Sunday but at the end we are in fifth position, really close to the fourth.



“On the first stage of the last loop we also had a spin. I made a little mistake and we lost some time there but it’s okay for us to start the season like this and I hope to be at the starts of the next rallies in the European championship.



“Stage 13 is full of hairpin and all day we struggled there with some understeering on the exit. To not lose time I was really aggressive in each one and at one moment in one of the hairpin I was maybe a bit too aggressive and we spun.”

