Tempestini, who secured a fifth Romanian national title in October, was competing in a Citroën C3 R5 for the first time in more than two years on the Spanish Tarmac event, which he was contesting for the first time.



Despite his lack of familiarity behind the wheel of the French machine, Tempestini finished fifth in ERC1 Junior in an overall points-scoring P14.



“We are here at the end and we are for this,” said Tempestini. “For us it was not an easy rally because we had to adapt to the car in difficult conditions. We tried to do our best but for sure we have to learn the car to be faster.”