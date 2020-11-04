Tempestini, a former FIA Junior world champion, had been expected to build on the impressive second place he scored in ERC1 Junior on Rally di Roma Capitale. But he will be a non-starter in Nyíregyháza due to a positive PCR test result.



While his withdrawal will serve as a disappointment for the talented Romanian driver, it’s a clear illustration of the effectiveness of the COVID-19 protocols mandated by the FIA’s International Sporting Code Appendix S. Among a number of stipulations is a requirement for anyone participating in an FIA competition to undergo a PCR test prior to their departure to the event.



A statement from Tempestini’s Napoca Rally Academy team read: “Simone cannot participate in Hungary because of a positive COVID-19 test. The entry for Simone and Sergiu Itu for the Hungarian leg of the European Rally Championship is withdrawn.



“He has not competed on a rally in 14 days and has had no contact with his team anyone else travelling to Hungary.



“Simone is okay, showing only light symptoms, but he is obviously disappointed not to be able to participate in this ERC race after all the effort from our partners. We hope we can be present in the next ERC round in Canarias instead.”



Tempestini was set to drive a Citroën C3 R5 for what would have been his Rally Hungary debut having clinched a fifth Romanian national title recently.



He said: “My focus is now on recuperating as soon as possible but I am obviously really unhappy that I cannot represent Romania in this rally. I wish the best to all my colleagues that will be participating on the rally and I hope to come back to a normal life in the shortest time possible.”