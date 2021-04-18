Organisers of the FIA European Rally Championship-counting Rally Liepāja have published details of the two testing options ahead of the high-speed gravel round.

Scheduled on June 29 in Talsi region, organisers have arranged two separate testing venues with more details available by clickinghere.



Rally Liepāja is set to take place from July 1-3.

