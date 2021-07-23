FIA ERC3 Junior Championship contender Ola Jr Nore will be a non-starter on Rally di Roma Capitale.
The Norwegian crashed in testing on Wednesday and is unable to take part on the all-asphalt event due to damage sustained to the rollcage of his Toksport WRT Renault Clio Rally4.

“We were trying to have a good line for the corner but there was gravel on the outside, the rear slipped and I went out in a ditch,” Nore explained. “The problem is we have a dent in the rollcage and there’s nothing more we can do.”
