Former ERC3 Junior frontrunner Huttunen and Tänak, a one-time ERC event winner, drove the new-for-2021 challenger on gravel roads in Italy last month.



The test in Italy, which followed a shakedown close to Hyundai Motorsport Customer Racing’s headquarters in Alzenau, Germany, was the start of what the Korean make has described as an “exhaustive testing phase”, which will continue over the coming months on a variety of surfaces.



According to Hyundai Motorsport Customer Racing, initial running covering more than 500 kilometres has focused on “assessing the core handling characteristics and drivability of the new chassis”.



A communication from the company continued: “The running has given a first opportunity for the designers and engineers to gather information on the performance individual parts of the car, which was designed from a blank sheet of paper and is based on the new i20 N road-going model”.



“Feedback from both drivers will be used to begin to develop the i20 N Rally2, and aim the focus of the Customer Racing department’s engineers as they start to learn about the balance and behaviour of the new chassis. Over the coming months of testing a number of drivers with World Rally Championship and R5 experience and expertise on different surfaces will join the development phase. Together they will ensure the final package delivered to customers is well-rounded, with excellent handling regardless of the surface, or individual driving style”.



The Hyundai i20 N Rally2 replaces the Hyundai i20 R5, which was introduced in 2015 and “builds on the experience gained by the department over the last five years to deliver an improved all-round package”.



Orders are now being taken for the car with delivery to customers due to begin in the second half of 2021.



Hyundai Motorsport Customer Racing Operations Leader Andrew Johns said: “The first tests with the Hyundai i20 N Rally2 are the start of our work with the new car. Though these days have concentrated on chassis and drivability, during the development phase we will run on all surfaces and expand our focus to make sure that every area of the chassis is optimised for different set-ups and driving styles. The test in Italy also set the tone for the development phase.”



Johns continued: “In Ott and Jari we had two very talented drivers on hand, and with their feedback – and that of the other drivers who will join the testing in the months to come – our engineers will be able to make sure the i20 N Rally2 is a strong all-round package.”



Tänak said: “I had two busy days in the Hyundai i20 N Rally2, and with the Customer Racing department we were able go through a lot of work with the suspension and balance of the chassis. It is clear that the car has some nice characteristics, so there is a strong base to work from. As an all-new design, it is always important to get the first information about the car, and performing the opening tests before the end of the year gives the team the chance to continue the work over the winter and into the New Year, when I look forward to rejoining them for more development days.”