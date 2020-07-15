-

Callum Devine has given his verdict on the new livery design that will flank his Motorsport Ireland Rally Academy Hyundai i20 R5 in this season’s FIA European Rally Championship.

The work of Barney Mitchell’s MTEC Graphics operation, Devine has likened the new look to a twist on the traditional Hyundai Motorsport blue colour scheme.



“The task from the start was not to get too far away from the Hyundai blue base colour,” said the former Billy Coleman Award winner. “We had to pick what colours worked well with that and Barney at MTEC Graphics did a good job in designing it. The car looks smart and everybody is happy.”



Devine will begin his ERC1 Junior campaign on next week’s Rally di Roma Capitale (24-26 July). Brian Hoy will co-drive his PCRS-run, Pirelli-equipped Hyundai.

ERC From one Polish champion to another: Marczyk to fill Habaj’s big shoes at SRT in ERC 13 HOURS AGO

The post The car looks smart: Motorsport Ireland’s ERC star gives verdict on Devine new look appeared first on FIA ERC | European Rally Championship.

ERC Hokkanen can’t wait to go faster on ERC return 16 HOURS AGO